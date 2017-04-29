$675.07 Million in Sales Expected for Public Storage (PSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) will report $675.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Public Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $666.4 million to $685.31 million. Public Storage posted sales of $634.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Storage will report full-year sales of $675.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Public Storage.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company earned $645.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.23 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.71% and a return on equity of 27.20%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.81.
In other news, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total transaction of $18,220,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,658 shares of company stock worth $38,645,076. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,492,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,152,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,569,000 after buying an additional 571,324 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,852,000. Finally, Security Capital Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 81.3% in the third quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 806,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,023,000 after buying an additional 361,687 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) opened at 209.38 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $267.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.02 and its 200 day moving average is $218.29.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.70%.
About Public Storage
Public Storage is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.
