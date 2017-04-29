Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) will report sales of $66.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Thermon Group Holdings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.6 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.1 million. Thermon Group Holdings reported sales of $72.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings will report full-year sales of $66.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.2 million to $263.6 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $272.74 million per share, with estimates ranging from $268.1 million to $277.2 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thermon Group Holdings.

Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Thermon Group Holdings had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Thermon Group Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) traded down 1.54% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 76,373 shares of the stock were exchanged. Thermon Group Holdings has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $663.01 million, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Thermon Group Holdings by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Thermon Group Holdings by 1.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thermon Group Holdings by 20.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermon Group Holdings by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 60,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermon Group Holdings during the third quarter valued at $103,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

