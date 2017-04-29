Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Republic Bank (FRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $649.3 Million

Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post sales of $649.3 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $682 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $623.9 million. First Republic Bank reported sales of $535.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $649.3 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4,565.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) opened at 92.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.82. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

