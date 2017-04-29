$504.91 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to announce $504.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $489.8 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile posted sales of $391.8 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $504.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.2 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business earned $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.35 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup Inc raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) traded up 1.43% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 743,685 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.10. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $37.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/504-91-million-in-sales-expected-for-sociedad-quimica-y-minera-de-chile-sqm-this-quarter.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 80,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at $7,704,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after buying an additional 935,184 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $7,027,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 55.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 421,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.