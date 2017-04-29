Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in 500.com were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBAI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 500.com by 216.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,967,000 after buying an additional 1,434,402 shares in the last quarter. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in 500.com during the third quarter valued at $3,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in 500.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 500.com during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in 500.com by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI) opened at 13.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. 500.com Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The stock’s market capitalization is $533.27 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “500.com Ltd (WBAI) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/500-com-ltd-wbai-shares-bought-by-guggenheim-capital-llc.html.

About 500.com

500.com Limited is an online sports lottery service provider in China. The Company acts as an aggregator and processor of lottery purchase orders from its registered user accounts and derive substantially all of its revenues from service fees paid to it by provincial sports lottery administration centers for the purchase orders of sports lottery products that it direct to such centers.

