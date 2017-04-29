$5.58 Million in Sales Expected for Uniqure NV (QURE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to post $5.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Uniqure NV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.35 million and the lowest is $2.8 million. Uniqure NV reported sales of $4.3 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Uniqure NV will report full-year sales of $5.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.6 million to $42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $37.83 million per share, with estimates ranging from $30.2 million to $44.4 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Uniqure NV.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniqure NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Uniqure NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure NV in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniqure NV in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.28.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,089,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Uniqure NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Uniqure NV by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. FT Options LLC boosted its stake in Uniqure NV by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. FT Options LLC now owns 65,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Uniqure NV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) traded down 1.83% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,633 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $135.22 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. Uniqure NV has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $14.59.
Uniqure NV Company Profile
uniQure N.V. (uniQure) is a gene therapy company. The Company is engaged in developing single treatments with curative results for patients suffering from genetic and other severe diseases. The Company is advancing a focused pipeline of gene therapies that have been developed both internally and through partnerships.
