Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waters Co. (WAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $551.69 Million

Brokerages predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report $551.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $555.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $546 million. Waters posted sales of $536.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $551.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Waters had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $497.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Barclays PLC set a $160.00 price target on Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on Waters from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.50.

In other news, SVP Rohit Khanna sold 1,078 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $165,473.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Terricciano sold 27,340 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $4,052,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,619.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,418 shares of company stock worth $10,915,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 118,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Waters by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1,021.7% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $283,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) traded down 0.49% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.89. 705,825 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.37. Waters has a one year low of $129.69 and a one year high of $174.68.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

