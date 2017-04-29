$433.14 Million in Sales Expected for Icon Plc (ICLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post sales of $433.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Icon Plc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $441.6 million and the lowest is $428.36 million. Icon Plc posted sales of $400.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon Plc will report full year sales of $433.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.7 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Icon Plc.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $435 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.78 million. Icon Plc had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Icon Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $87.50) on shares of Icon Plc in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Icon Plc in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon Plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Icon Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Icon Plc by 121.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after buying an additional 73,761 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Icon Plc during the third quarter worth about $36,644,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Icon Plc by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 691,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after buying an additional 34,851 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new position in Icon Plc during the fourth quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Icon Plc by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) opened at 77.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $88.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.63.

About Icon Plc

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

