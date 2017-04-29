3M Co (MMM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage currently has a $191.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $187.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Vetr raised shares of 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $183.19 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.84.

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) traded down 0.14% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,076 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.09. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.17 and a 1-year high of $197.12. The stock has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 43.82%. The firm earned $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post $8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “3M Co (MMM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/3m-co-mmm-earns-outperform-rating-from-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

In other news, insider Paul A. Keel sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.24, for a total transaction of $1,529,665.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hak Cheol Shin sold 47,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $8,405,326.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,283 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,898.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,785 shares of company stock worth $11,866,885 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.