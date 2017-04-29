Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Kite Pharma Inc (KITE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:KITE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 375,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,848,000. Norges Bank owned 0.75% of Kite Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KITE. BB Biotech AG increased its position in Kite Pharma by 6.7% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,688,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Kite Pharma by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,751,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,823,000 after buying an additional 94,421 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kite Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Kite Pharma by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Kite Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:KITE) traded down 0.68% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.08. The company had a trading volume of 546,762 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.12 billion. Kite Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.05. Kite Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a negative net margin of 994.89%. The firm earned $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kite Pharma Inc will post ($8.14) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KITE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Kite Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Vetr downgraded Kite Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.37 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Kite Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Kite Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.46.

In related news, COO Cynthia M. Butitta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cynthia M. Butitta sold 38,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $2,856,271.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,820.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,390 shares of company stock valued at $40,134,580. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kite Pharma Company Profile

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to target and kill cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy, which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. Its therapy involves modifying a patient’s T cells outside the patient’s body, or ex vivo, causing the T cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), or T cell receptors (TCRs), and then reinfusing the engineered T cells back into the patient.

