Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) to post $37.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.6 million and the lowest is $37.48 million. Varonis Systems reported sales of $30.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full-year sales of $37.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198 million to $198.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $235.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $233.36 million to $237.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Varonis Systems.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Varonis Systems news, insider Ohad Korkus sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 708,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 111,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $3,448,004.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,682,040.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 622,011 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,142. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) traded up 0.48% on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 191,238 shares. The stock’s market cap is $842.81 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $32.25.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides a solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The Company’s products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, Interface Data Unit Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine, DatAnywhere and DatAnswers. Its platform allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and migrate volumes of unstructured data.

