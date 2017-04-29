Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.75 Million

Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post sales of $346.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $347.3 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.66 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $333.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $346.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.5 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.5 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack Henry & Associates.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company earned $348.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.
Shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) opened at 96.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.69. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $98.02.
In related news, insider John F. Prim sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $1,006,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,982.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 297.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.
Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union).
