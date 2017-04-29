$32.43 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report $32.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.3 million and the highest is $32.55 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted sales of $29.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full-year sales of $32.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.6 million to $132.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $140.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $135.2 million to $145.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Independent Bank Co (NASDAQ:IBCP) traded down 1.98% on Friday, reaching $22.30. 64,788 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Loan Charles C. Van sold 33,056 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $719,959.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark L. Collins sold 3,320 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $70,682.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,439.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.8% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 57,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 85,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 33.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns all of the outstanding stock of Independent Bank (the Bank). The Bank focuses on commercial banking industry. The Bank offers a range of banking services to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending and safe deposit box services.

