31,794 Shares in Chevron Co. (CVX) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) opened at 106.70 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $97.53 and a 12 month high of $119.00. The firm’s market cap is $201.99 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average is $110.39.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $33.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.05 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post $4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,600.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Vetr raised shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.46 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. HSBC Holdings plc lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

In related news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total transaction of $5,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

