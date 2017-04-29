Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report $3.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp posted sales of $3.2 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $14.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.69 billion to $16.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology service provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 11.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vetr lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.84 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) opened at 60.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $137,977.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,582 shares of company stock valued at $981,279. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,953 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 39,951 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 517,582 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,693,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 771,450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,806,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

