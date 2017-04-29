Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $204,000 in Woodward Inc (WWD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Turner Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.67. The company had a trading volume of 410,250 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.21. Woodward Inc has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company earned $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward Inc will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,506,319.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $498,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,643.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,224,815. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions. The Company designs, produces and services energy control products for various applications. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. The Company’s Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

