$262.81 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) to post sales of $262.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance Corp.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.22 million and the lowest is $262.4 million. Credit Acceptance Corp. posted sales of $227.9 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will report full year sales of $262.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Credit Acceptance Corp..

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.53. Credit Acceptance Corp. had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Credit Acceptance Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $170.00 price objective on Credit Acceptance Corp. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 660,000 shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $128,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,254,492 shares in the company, valued at $631,371,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 16,543 shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $3,282,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,160,000 shares of company stock worth $227,479,673. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. by 18.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. by 46.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) opened at 203.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.92. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.76. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $221.10.

Credit Acceptance Corp. Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation offers financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers. The Company’s financing programs are offered through a network of automobile dealers. The Company has two Dealers financing programs: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. Under the Portfolio Program, the Company advances money to dealers (Dealer Loan) in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans.

