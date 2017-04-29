Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in IDACORP Inc (IDA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,559 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,007 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after buying an additional 31,316 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 645,395 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after buying an additional 340,722 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 56.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 305,280 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after buying an additional 110,565 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $23,722,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,035 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) traded down 1.46% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.52. The company had a trading volume of 214,231 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.49. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $86.46.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The coal producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business earned $293.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post $4.00 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in IDACORP Inc (IDA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/2559-shares-in-idacorp-inc-ida-acquired-by-quadrature-capital-ltd-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $246,296.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,805.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Idaho Power Company (Idaho Power). The Company’s segment is utility operations. The utility operations segment’s primary source of revenue is the regulated operations of Idaho Power. Idaho Power is an electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale and purchase of electric energy and capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.