$239.09 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post sales of $239.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $310.1 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $239.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $829 million to $849 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $904.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $878 million to $952 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.
Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
MWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nomura began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.
Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) traded down 11.28% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. 7,105,403 shares of the company were exchanged. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 41.03%.
In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 34,341 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $445,746.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,637.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Evan Hart sold 150,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $232,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,931,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,344,000 after buying an additional 154,687 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 269,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,969,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,816,000 after buying an additional 243,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
Mueller Water Products Company Profile
Mueller Water Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co, Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.
