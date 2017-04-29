224,227 Shares in Harsco Co. (HSC) Acquired by Fmr LLC

FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000. FMR LLC owned 0.28% of Harsco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Harsco by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Harsco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 22,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Harsco by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Harsco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Harsco by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) traded down 1.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 336,120 shares of the company traded hands. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.05 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company earned $360 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.07 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 11.33% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post $0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSC shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Harsco in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation is a provider of industrial services and engineered products. The Company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides outsourced on-site services to the global metals industry, with the operations focused in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil.

