$2.26 EPS Expected for M&T Bank Co. (MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $2.34. M&T Bank Co. reported earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 19th.
On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will report full-year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $10.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover M&T Bank Co..
M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. M&T Bank Co. had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm earned $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.
A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank Co. from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank Co. from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.21.
In related news, insider Gino A. Martocci sold 3,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $507,973.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,000.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Dangelo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.56, for a total transaction of $168,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. by 39,277.8% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. by 8.9% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) traded down 0.98% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.41. 432,782 shares of the stock traded hands. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.04 and a 12 month high of $173.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. M&T Bank Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.
About M&T Bank Co.
M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.
