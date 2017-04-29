Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) will report $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Level 3 Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. Level 3 Communications also posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level 3 Communications will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Level 3 Communications.

Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Level 3 Communications had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 6.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LVLT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Level 3 Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level 3 Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Level 3 Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.76. 1,756,116 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.48. Level 3 Communications has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27.

In other news, SVP Eric Mortensen sold 1,371 shares of Level 3 Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $80,162.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,792.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Ryan sold 4,908 shares of Level 3 Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $287,854.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,367 shares of company stock worth $4,134,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVLT. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Level 3 Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Level 3 Communications by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Level 3 Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Level 3 Communications by 70.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Level 3 Communications by 11,510.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter.

Level 3 Communications Company Profile

Level 3 Communications, Inc is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

