Zacks: Brokerages Expect Knowles Corp (KN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) to post $196.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Knowles Corp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198 million and the lowest is $194.85 million. Knowles Corp reported sales of $190.3 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles Corp will report full-year sales of $196.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.7 million to $900 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $943.4 million per share, with estimates ranging from $932.1 million to $960 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Knowles Corp.

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190 million. Knowles Corp had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised shares of Knowles Corp from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) traded down 1.39% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,725 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.57 billion. Knowles Corp has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

In other Knowles Corp news, VP Thomas G. Jackson sold 5,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $105,565.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,768 shares in the company, valued at $674,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $226,682.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,151.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,084 shares of company stock worth $919,942 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles Corp during the third quarter worth $151,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles Corp during the third quarter worth $157,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Knowles Corp by 5,271.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 10,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Knowles Corp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Knowles Corp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Knowles Corp Company Profile

Knowles Corporation is a global supplier of micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) and Specialty Components (SC).

