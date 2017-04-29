$213.06 Million in Sales Expected for Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) to report sales of $213.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Blackhawk Network Holdings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.09 million and the lowest is $208.9 million. Blackhawk Network Holdings posted sales of $183.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackhawk Network Holdings will report full-year sales of $213.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.1 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blackhawk Network Holdings.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $407.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.13 million. Blackhawk Network Holdings had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAWK shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) opened at 40.45 on Wednesday. Blackhawk Network Holdings has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.63 and a beta of 0.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/190-3-million-in-sales-expected-for-blackhawk-network-holdings-inc-hawk-this-quarter-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 119.3% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after buying an additional 1,224,041 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings during the third quarter valued at $16,556,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 22.1% in the third quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,808,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,733,000 after buying an additional 508,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $18,577,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $14,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Blackhawk Network Holdings

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackhawk Network Holdings (HAWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.