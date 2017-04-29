$185.54 Million in Sales Expected for MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) to announce sales of $185.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MTS Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.6 million and the highest is $189.72 million. MTS Systems posted sales of $137.1 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MTS Systems will report full-year sales of $185.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $773 million to $779.7 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $803.96 million per share, with estimates ranging from $798.29 million to $811.7 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MTS Systems.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.27. The firm earned $199.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.72 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

MTSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MTS Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) traded down 0.54% during trading on Friday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 67,575 shares. The firm has a market cap of $777.57 million, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.54. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications.

