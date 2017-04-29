14,119 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 57,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 71,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Laurel Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 213.8% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 123.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.32 and a 12-month high of $129.00. Johnson & Johnson also saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 4,162 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average daily volume of 718 call options.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company earned $17.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.42%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Vetr downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.53 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.28 to $112.80 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.08.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $2,580,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,972,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.
