Fmr LLC Takes Position in Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN)

FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. FMR LLC owned 0.39% of Marten Transport at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Marten Transport by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 1.6% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 33,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Marten Transport by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Marten Transport by 9.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 13.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) traded down 0.80% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. 127,361 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.15. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post $1.00 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $66,962.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares in the company, valued at $341,995.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company focuses on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage.

