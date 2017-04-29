$115.78 Million in Sales Expected for Financial Engines Inc (FNGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) to announce sales of $115.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Financial Engines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.6 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117 million. Financial Engines posted sales of $92.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Financial Engines will report full year sales of $115.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482 million to $488.7 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $542.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $517 million to $566.4 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Financial Engines.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Financial Engines had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FNGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Financial Engines in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Financial Engines in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

In related news, EVP Michael Jerome Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,291.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence M. Raffone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,270,120 shares of company stock valued at $187,138,965. 15.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNGN. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Financial Engines by 109.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Financial Engines during the first quarter worth $206,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Financial Engines during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Financial Engines during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Engines during the third quarter worth $221,000.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) opened at 42.50 on Friday. Financial Engines has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $45.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Financial Engines’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Financial Engines Company Profile

Financial Engines, Inc is a provider of independent, technology-enabled financial advisory services, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

