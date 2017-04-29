$1.77 EPS Expected for Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to announce $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.83. Lithia Motors posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm earned $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 2.31%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAD. Jefferies Group LLC set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $919,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,046.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $84,840.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,792. 11.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 32,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,607,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,531,000 after buying an additional 96,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 99,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) traded down 1.14% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.77. 235,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $93.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.71. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $105.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. As of February 28, 2017, it offered 30 brands of new vehicles and all brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States and online at Lithia.com, DCHauto.com and CarboneCars.com.

