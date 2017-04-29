$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. NextEra Energy also posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.86 per share, for a total transaction of $497,399.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,694.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 23,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $3,097,979.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,012,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,132 shares of company stock worth $7,360,958. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $129,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) traded up 0.20% during trading on Monday, hitting $130.77. 1,936,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $110.49 and a 12 month high of $133.28. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.23.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

