Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.03. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Signet Jewelers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 27.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) traded down 0.65% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.84. 910,256 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $111.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

