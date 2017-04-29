$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc (SPGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.4 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 297.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.78.

In related news, Director Stephanie C. Hill purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.85 per share, for a total transaction of $52,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 28,603 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $3,729,831.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Robecosam AG bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $125,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) traded down 0.67% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.19. 1,422,006 shares of the company were exchanged. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $97.65 and a 52-week high of $136.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.63 and its 200 day moving average is $123.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

