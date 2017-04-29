$1.18 EPS Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.52 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 25.83%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark Co. raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Dougherty & Co raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Summit Redstone reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 45.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 90,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) traded down 0.29% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,290 shares. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $124.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average of $103.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.67.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of a line of fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, diode lasers, laser systems and optical accessories that are used for various applications. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, communications and medical applications.

