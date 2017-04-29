$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wyndham Worldwide Co. (WYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wyndham Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Wyndham Worldwide posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wyndham Worldwide.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Wyndham Worldwide had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WYN. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.43.

In related news, VP Scott G. Mclester sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nicola Rossi sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $215,427.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,102 shares of company stock worth $6,856,892 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 3.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) traded up 0.26% on Wednesday, reaching $87.35. 1,596,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Wyndham Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

