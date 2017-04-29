$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors NV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.14. NXP Semiconductors NV posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors NV.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut NXP Semiconductors NV from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV during the third quarter valued at about $6,240,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV by 1,164.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 173,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after buying an additional 159,546 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV by 4.9% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 8,113 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV by 9.4% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,631 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) traded down 0.44% during trading on Monday, hitting $103.23. 2,698,248 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 177.98 and a beta of 1.21. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $107.54.

NXP Semiconductors NV Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company. The Company provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions. The Company’s segments are High Performance Mixed Signal (HPMS), Standard Products (SP), and Corporate and Other. Its product solutions are used in a range of end-market applications, including automotive, personal security and identification, wireless and wireline infrastructure, mobile communications, multi-market industrial, consumer and computing.

