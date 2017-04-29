$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,164,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derica W. Rice sold 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $861,036.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 688,162 shares of company stock valued at $55,440,777. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,856,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,736,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,872,000 after buying an additional 4,091,244 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,084,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,763,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,027,000 after buying an additional 1,983,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,712,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,953,000 after buying an additional 1,945,594 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) traded down 0.43% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.88. 2,172,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.30. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $86.72.

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

