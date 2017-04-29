$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innospec Inc. (IOSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innospec’s earnings. Innospec reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innospec will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Innospec.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.70 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.17%. Innospec’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 5,157 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $365,682.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,537.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 3,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $189,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,618,697.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,821 shares of company stock valued at $814,527. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Innospec by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,632,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,286,000 after buying an additional 125,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 108,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 53,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 1.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) traded down 0.83% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 93,385 shares. Innospec has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc is a specialty chemicals company engaged in developing, manufacturing, blending, marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives and ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications and oilfield chemicals. The Company operates through four business segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services and Octane Additives.

