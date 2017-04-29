-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Incyte Co. (INCY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.66). Incyte posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 825%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Incyte had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $326 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC set a $135.00 target price on Incyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) traded up 1.86% during trading on Monday, reaching $140.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,422 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.27. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 260.81 and a beta of 0.78. Incyte has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $153.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/0-87-earnings-per-share-expected-for-incyte-co-incy-this-quarter-updated.html.

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $4,412,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Gryska sold 41,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $5,730,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,571 shares of company stock worth $18,145,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $14,626,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $857,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.