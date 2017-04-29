Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology Company (DXC) to Post $0.85 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) will post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.97. DXC Technology Company posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology Company will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DXC Technology Company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology Company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology Company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DXC Technology Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) traded up 0.50% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.51. 2,960,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42. The stock’s market cap is $10.79 billion. DXC Technology Company has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $77.34.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology Company (DXC) to Post $0.85 EPS” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/0-85-eps-expected-for-dxc-technology-company-dxc-this-quarter-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology Company (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.