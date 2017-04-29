$0.81 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.78. Independent Bank Group posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independent Bank Group.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business earned $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

In related news, major shareholder Vincent J. Viola sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $393,355.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,219,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,712,951.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vincent J. Viola sold 71,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $4,745,630.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,078,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,697,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,143 shares of company stock worth $19,813,355. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after buying an additional 93,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after buying an additional 115,289 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,533,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) traded down 2.51% on Wednesday, reaching $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,646 shares. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company. Through the Company’s subsidiary, Independent Bank (the Bank), it provides a range of commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Its commercial lending products include owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, commercial loans to a mix of small and midsized businesses, and loans to professionals, particularly medical practices.

