$0.62 EPS Expected for Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Customers Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

CUBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/0-62-eps-expected-for-customers-bancorp-inc-cubi-this-quarter-updated.html.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) traded down 2.06% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. 148,345 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.63. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $36.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41.

In related news, Director Bhanu Choudhrie sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,030.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $147,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,753 shares of company stock worth $16,041,961 over the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,842,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,368,000 after buying an additional 162,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,599,000 after buying an additional 174,004 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 25.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,261,000 after buying an additional 170,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,906,000 after buying an additional 109,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc (Customers Bancorp) is a bank holding company engaged in banking activities through its subsidiary, Customers Bank (the Bank). The Company operates in the community banking segment. The Bank provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.