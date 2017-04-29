$0.59 EPS Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup Inc boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vetr upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) traded up 0.75% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. 3,440,571 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.12. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $464,667.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,835.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $188,743.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,788.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,080,276 shares of company stock worth $65,095,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $2,012,000. Friess Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 250,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after buying an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 333,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 75.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,844,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after buying an additional 1,221,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

