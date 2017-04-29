$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Web.com Group Inc (WEB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Web.com Group Inc (NASDAQ:WEB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Web.com Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.58. Web.com Group posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Web.com Group will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Web.com Group.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Web.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Web.com Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Web.com Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Web.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Web.com Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Web.com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, insider Roseann Duran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 39,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $798,833.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,844.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,558 over the last 90 days. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEB. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Web.com Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Web.com Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Web.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Web.com Group during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Web.com Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Web.com Group Inc (WEB) This Quarter” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/0-57-earnings-per-share-expected-for-web-com-group-inc-web-this-quarter.html.

Shares of Web.com Group (NASDAQ:WEB) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.30. 226,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Web.com Group has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.67 million, a P/E ratio of 241.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37.

About Web.com Group

Web.com Group, Inc provides a range of Internet services to small businesses. The Company operates through Web services and products segment. The Company offers subscription-based solutions, including domains, hosting, Website design and management, search engine optimization, online marketing campaigns, local sales leads, social media, mobile products and e-commerce solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Web.com Group (WEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Web.com Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Web.com Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.