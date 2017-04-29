$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gramercy Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.56. Gramercy Property Trust also posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gramercy Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gramercy Property Trust.

Several research firms have commented on GPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Gramercy Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Shares of Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) traded down 0.07% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 578,704 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. Gramercy Property Trust has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Gramercy Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Gramercy Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently -263.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPT. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 10,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is an investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company’s operating segments include Investments/Corporate and Asset Management. The Investments/Corporate segment includes all of its activities related to the investment and ownership of commercial properties located throughout the United States and Europe.

