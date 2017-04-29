$0.50 EPS Expected for Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm earned $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (up from $172.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

In related news, Director Robert L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Evans sold 4,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $705,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,938,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,475 shares of company stock worth $3,367,159. 19.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 688,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,691,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 44.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 125,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) traded down 0.83% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,501 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.71. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $118.76 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.51 and its 200-day moving average is $148.68.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through six segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, Other Investments and Corporate.

