-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gogo Inc (GOGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.40). Gogo posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gogo.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Gogo had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 441.18%. The business earned $160 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
GOGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) traded down 1.31% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.29. 542,346 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $974.28 million. Gogo has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gogo by 5.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Gogo by 12.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 314,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gogo by 2,045.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of in-flight broadband connectivity and connectivity-enabled services to commercial and business aviation. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW) and Business Aviation (BA).
