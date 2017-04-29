$0.47 EPS Expected for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.44. Twenty-First Century Fox also posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twenty-First Century Fox.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business earned $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twenty-First Century Fox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/0-47-eps-expected-for-twenty-first-century-fox-inc-foxa-this-quarter-updated.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 77,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 4.0% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) traded down 0.72% on Monday, hitting $30.43. 7,498,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Twenty-First Century Fox has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $32.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.