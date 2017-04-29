Brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “$0.47 EPS Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) This Quarter” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/0-47-eps-expected-for-stock-yards-bancorp-inc-sybt-this-quarter.html.

In other news, CEO David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $40,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,155.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Heintzman sold 938 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $40,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 883,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,897,000 after buying an additional 148,962 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $5,729,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) traded down 3.07% during trading on Monday, reaching $41.00. 58,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $928.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.71. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a state chartered bank. The Company operates through two segments: commercial banking, and wealth management and trust. The commercial banking segment provides a full range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses, plus origination of consumer mortgages and securities brokerage activity.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.