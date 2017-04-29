-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.60). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. The business earned $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million.

CLSD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Clearside Biomedical to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) traded up 1.66% on Monday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,600 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The firm’s market cap is $201.28 million.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. White sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,760.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clay Thorp sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $203,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,510 shares of company stock worth $2,062,895.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 325.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,764.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates focus on diseases affecting the retina, which is the tissue that lines the inside of the eye and is primarily responsible for vision, and the choroid, which is the layer adjacent to the retina that supplies the retina with blood, oxygen and nourishment.

