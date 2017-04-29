-$0.38 EPS Expected for Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.35). Pure Storage reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.37 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 37.84%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Pure Storage to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,838,445 shares. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.12 billion.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 3,416 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $35,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 958,024 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $9,752,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,318,416 shares of company stock valued at $23,913,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides an enterprise data storage platform. The Company’s storage platform consists of approximately three integrated components, including the Purity Operating Environment, which is its flash-optimized software; FlashArray, which is its modular and scalable all-flash array hardware, and Pure1, which is its cloud-based management and support.

